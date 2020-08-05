Defender Andre Scicluna is set to become Senglea Athletic's latest signing.

Sources close with the Cottonera-based club confirmed with Times of Malta that the 31-year old is expected to join the BOV Premier League.

Scicluna was on the books of Ħamrun Spartans with whom he played 14 games in all competitions with one goal and two assists.

Previously, he was also at Floriana with whom he made 84 appearances while he also played 38 games with Tarxien Rainbows as well.

Scicluna also donned Lija Athletic's colours earlier in his career with whom he featured eight times.

Senglea, who last season finished second bottom of the top-flight, are looking to build a competitive squad to retain their Premier League status.

With Goran Nikic named as their coach, they have already brought in Alan Abela from Qormi, Floriana's Clyde Borg and James Pisani from second-tier side Żabbar St Patricks.