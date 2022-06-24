Experienced defender Ian Azzopardi has committed his future with Challenge League side St Andrews after putting pen to paper on a new one-year contract, the club announced.

“St Andrews FC Malta is happy to announce that stalwart defender and ex-national Malta player Ian Azzopardi has put pen to paper for another season,” the club said in a statement.

“Ian’s experience, guidance and contribution last season were invaluable to the club. He is a well-respected player within all ranks of the club and will be an invaluable asset and mentor for all the up-and-coming youths.”

Azzopardi has wealth of experience in Maltese football as the defender has played for some of the biggest clubs in Maltese football.

After coming through the youth ranks of Floriana he made his debut with the Senior team in 2000 and was part of the team for eight years.

