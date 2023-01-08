Christian Rutjens has left Floriana FC and joined Italian side Calcio Foggia.

The towering defender joined Floriana last season, and helped the club not only challenge for the Premier League title, where the team finished second, while he also was a key figure in his team’s run towards the FA Trophy triumph.

This season, Rutjens made eight appearances for Floriana but now the Spanish defender has decided to continue his career in Italy with Foggia.

“Today ends one of the most beautiful adventure I have every lived,” Rutjens wrote on his social media.

“I stop being a football player that has been my home for this year and a half. A year and a half that has taught me so much, has given me unique emotions, has made me win my first cup in professional football, has made me play some Europa Conference League preliminaries and above all has made me enjoy every moment.

