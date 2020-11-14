Malta international defender Sam Magri has been on an inspiring form for Havant and Waterlooville as he scored in each of the last two games to help his side gain six points in England’s National League.

Magri was set to be part of Devis Mangia’s call-up list for Malta’s commitments against Liechtenstein, Andorra and Faroe Islands but Havant did not release the former U-21 international player.

