While exploring the Aħrax peninsula using satellite imagery available on the internet, one can notice the remains of three pentagonal structures located in the middle of Ramla tal-Bir, Ramla tal-Qortin and Armier Bay.

The pentagonal plan of these structures stands out from the surrounding Aħrax coastal landscape. As shown in the accompanying image, their pentagonal plan is distinctive amid the adjacent rectangular terraced fields. These pentagonal structures are Hospitaller coastal redoubts constructed between 1714 and 1716. They represent a form of military fortification widely used by the French in the settecento. The plan of these fortifications was based on the ideas and designs of French military engineers sent to Malta by the King of France.

Redoubts, together with the coastal gun batteries and entrenchments, formed a network of fortified defensive positions, designed to serve as physical obstacles to invasion. While coastal batteries engaged invading enemy ships with gunfire, coastal redoubts served as infantry strongholds. Thus, if enemy ships managed to evade the batteries’ gunfire and land their troops ashore, the militia soldiers inside the redoubts had to hold out against these enemy troops with musket fire and close-range combat in order to prevent them from establishing a beachhead.

Out of the five coastal redoubts erected in Mellieħa, the aforementioned redoubts are the only ones still existing, with the ones at Ramla tal-Bir and Ramla tal-Qortin lying in ruins. Ridotto della Barriera in Armier Bay is the best preserved and has recently been restored. Ridotto della Barriera is referred to by a variety of names, including Ridotta Crivelli, Armier Redoubt and Redoubt of La Canniere.

Graphic simulation of a typical 18th century pentagonal coastal redoubt erected by the Knights of St John in Malta. Photo courtesy of Dr Stephen C. Spiteri

Like most other Hospitaller coastal redoubts in Malta and Gozo, Crivelli Redoubt was built to a more or less irregular pentagonal plan. Crivelli Redoubt consists of a pentagonal-shaped platform. The external walls making up this platform have a slightly battered lower half and are crowned with a low parapet. A single rectangular blockhouse occupies the gorge of this fortification. The gorge refers to the unexposed side of a fortification, typically its rear. The whole redoubt is surrounded by a shallow ditch and a counterscarp.

The blockhouse is divided into two unequal rooms by means of a dividing wall. The larger room contains a hearth with a chimney incorporated within the wall. The absence of soot lining the upper and inner parts of the hearth and chimney indicates that this was rarely used. This may be due to the fact that most of these redoubts were not garrisoned during the winter months, as the risk of corsair incursions was practically non-existent during this period. Another possibility explaining this observation is that the hearth might have been added later on by the British or by locals. Further research is required to settle this issue. This room also contains a number of interesting graffiti depicting sailing ships engraved on several stones. The roof of the blockhouse consists of stone slabs (xorok) supported by a set of five diaphragm rib arches and a cross wall.

Crivelli Redoubt’s doorway is crowned by four unworked projecting stone slabs (escutcheon blocks) and an inscription on the lintel (inset) that reads: Il.Ven Priore Di Capua, F. Ferdinando Crivelli. Photo: Author’s collection

These surviving redoubts are tangible evidence of the Order’s 18th century coastal defence master plan

The entrance to Crivelli Redoubt faces the landward side. It was protected by means of a drop ditch and access was probably via a small drawbridge. Some redoubts were equipped with wooden planks in lieu of drawbridges. The redoubt’s doorway is crowned by four unworked projecting stone slabs (escutcheon blocks) and an inscription that gives recognition to the prior of Capua, F. Ferdinando Crivelli. Il Ven. Priore di Capua must have contributed amply towards the construction of this fortification. The four unworked projecting stone slabs were probably intended to display a coat of arms. Other surviving redoubts that were fitted with unworked escutcheon blocks include Briconet Redoubt in Marsascala and St George’s Redoubt in Birżebbuġa.

The blockhouse has another doorway in the opposite wall that leads onto the pentagonal platform. The pentagonal platform provides uninterrupted commanding views of Armier Bay and the South Comino Channel. An important consideration during the construction of these fortifications was the need for an efficient system to drain rainwater. Two of the external walls making up the pentagonal platform of Crivelli Redoubt are equipped with ‘miżieb’ culverts. These culverts prevented the platform from flooding and causing damage to the fortification during heavy torrential rains by channelling and draining the rain water into the shallow ditch.

The pentagonal platform provides uninterrupted commanding views of Armier Bay and the South Comino Channel. Photo: Author’s collection

Up to a few years ago, prior to this redoubt’s restoration, the semi-collapsed blockhouse provided an opportunity to gain a better understanding of some of the construction techniques used. The blockhouse’s walls were constructed a due facciate, consisting of an inner and outer skin of ashlar masonry stones, with soil and rubble infill in between. This was similar to other coastal fortifications erected at the time.

In addition, the roof (made up of xorok) was rendered waterproof by means of a thick layer of stone chippings and earth (torba), which was in turn covered by a layer of finely ground pottery (deffun) and lime. The deffun was a beneficial constituent, as apart from having cementitious waterproof properties, it did not crack when exposed to the extreme Maltese summer heat. This shows us that such fortifications were built in the traditional manner just like other Maltese rural buildings.

This concept highlights the amalgamation of foreign (i.e. French) military ideas and designs using the locally available materials and traditional Maltese construction methods.

Graphic simulation of a typical 18th century pentagonal coastal redoubt with cut-away showing the interior layout of the blockhouse. Photo courtesy of Dr Stephen C. Spiteri

The Misura & Conto Sommario dell’ Opere di Fortificationi fatte nel Lido delle Marine reveals that the expenses incurred in the construction of Crivelli Redoubt amounted to 955 scudi, 10 tarì, 11 grani and 1 piccolo (roughly equivalent to €229.41). The largest amount of scudi went into the excavation of the ditch and erection of the external walls and the blockhouse. Around 55 scudi were disbursed on the transportation of stones, rubble, lime and pozzolana to this then-remote location.

As discussed earlier, the other two surviving redoubts in Mellieħa lie in ruins. The only surviving remains of Escalar Redoubt and Tal-Bir Redoubt is their pentagonal platform. In 1832, the Royal Engineers senior commanding officer, Colonel Morshead, proposed that 15 towers and 25 coastal redoubts be abandoned and demolished. This was proposed in order to prevent these structures from falling into enemy hands. Interestingly, Colonel Morshead also describes how these fortifications were in such a dilapidated condition that they would neither sell nor let, hence offering no beneficial advantage to the public.

Furthermore, a set of aerial photographs of the Aħrax peninsula taken in 1915 reveals that these redoubts were already in a bad state of disrepair. In fact, in 1916, police constable (PC) 342 F. Scerri confirmed that it-Trunċiera ta’ Tantar (referring to Escalar Redoubt) and Tal-Bir had been demolished. Lieutenant Chappelle of the 1st Battalion King’s Own Malta Regiment of Militia (K.O.M.R.M.) informed police sergeant (PS) 52 E. Gauci that the Trunċiera ta’ Tantar, which was under his charge, had been pulled down due to its old condition.

A few months later, PC 440 S. Attard noticed several soldiers of the 1st Battalion K.O.M.R.M taking stones from it-Trunċiera ta’ Kejli (referring to Escalar Redoubt). However, the military authorities had obtained government permission allowing the soldiers to take stones from the ruined portion of this tower.

An aerial view of Armier Bay showing the pentagonal plan of Ridotto della Barriera, with a detail (inset) illustrating a similar plan of the now-demolished Ridotto della Ramla in Ramla Bay, Gozo. Photos courtesy of Google Maps and the National Library of Malta respectively

This practice of cannibalising old ruinous structures, including fortifications, was not uncommon. The pre-existing masonry stones were reused and incorporated into trenches by soldiers or were used to construct or repair rural rooms, rubble walls as well as road embankments by civilians.

Unfortunately, not many people understand the exact role of a redoubt, and in fact, in most maps they are referred to as a ‘torri’. For example, Ridotto della Barriera was referred to as ‘Torri Armier’ or ‘Torri Crivelli’ in an 1897 plan of Mellieħa. Furthermore, in many instances, these coastal defences were also referred to as ‘trunċiera’. This may indicate that after a period of time, most of these fortifications were probably abandoned or taken over by the public. The subtleties of their military use was lost on later generations, and as aforementioned, most people nowadays refer to them as ‘torri’ or ‘trunċiera’ and are unaware of the exact definition and function of such structures.

Interior view of Crivelli Redoubt’s blockhouse showing the hearth and rib arches supporting the ceiling. Photo: Author’s collection

These surviving redoubts are tangible evidence of the Order’s 18th century coastal defence master plan. They represent the combined effort of the local labourers, builders and capimastri, the ideas and designs of French military engineers, and in some instances, the generous contributions of commissioners, to better defend this island.

These redoubts, some of which are located in popular beaches, serve as reminders as to how our lives and society have changed. In the late 18th century, these coastal batteries and redoubts would have dominated the Aħrax coastline as the area was very vulnerable to corsair attacks and was probably seldom visited, except by local farmers. Nowadays, these same fortifications have either been swept away or lie hidden among modern structures, including hotels, boat houses and restaurants, serving as silent monuments to a past that is dead and gone. These fortifications should be appreciated and admired not only for their interesting features but also for providing an opportunity to enrich our understanding about an important period of our island’s history.

Acknowledgements

The author would like to thank Dr Stephen C Spiteri and Jeffrey Sammut for their help and assistance with this article. He would also like to thank the staff at the National Library and National Archives of Malta.

Prior to its restoration, the semi-collapsed blockhouse revealed some of the traditional Maltese construction methods used. Photo: Author’s collection