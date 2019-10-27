For Christians the world over, the month of November is known for the Solemnity of All Saints, a festival that celebrates all saints, known and unknown, on the first day of the month. For ramblers, it is the month when all good souls and saints are praised for providing the ideal weather for exploring the outdoors in their splendor, after the first rains have laid a green carpet on the land and the trees have turned on their shades of colourful autumn leaves.

Our walk leaders are proposing six different walks during November covering interesting traditional, historic and scenic themes on routes that they have scouted. Given the size of our islands, it is not easy for them to discover new tracks but still they scout for detours and curious spots that will absorb and enthuse the interest of ramblers along the way, thus varying the same route.

The problem is aggravated by the reality that no government authority seems willing to consider with any degree of seriousness the problem of diminishing access to the countryside. Time and again the public is failed by its own institutions, whose half-hearted efforts enable the tyranny of private individuals over a public good.

Chapel of Santa Katerina, limits of Mosta.

Breathe some fresh, clean air after a week of toxic fumigation caused by intense traffic gridlock

It is a pity that our country has come to this state, especially at this stage of economic development, when more people are looking for the outdoors as a means of healthy escape from the sedentary routine in chaotic surrounds. More people search for the calm life of the country on the weekend to breathe some fresh, clean air into their lungs after a week of toxic fumigation caused mostly by intense traffic gridlock.

On some occasions our association does resort to legal action to prevent old-established paths from being closed to the public by means of gates, walls and many other contraptions that deface nature and the tranquil, scenic quality of our countryside. It is regrettable that justice remains denied by the courts as every case lingers on for years.

In the meantime, backed by the strength of the large number of participants on its walks, the Ramblers’ Association will continue to exercise old-established public rights of access and defend these lanes from countryside bullies who wish to confine the public to walk only on tarmacked roads.

Ramblers’ walks in November

Saturday, November 2

Urban Żebbuġ – A very easy, cultural ramble around interesting old houses and chapels of the old village. The meeting place for this two-and-a-half-hour walk is the Żebbuġ parish church parvis at 9am.

Wednesday, November 6

Smart City/Żonqor – A route of moderate difficulty will be taken along uneven country tracks to find a smoother track following the coastline to enjoy lovely seaside and country views. The walk starts at 2pm at the bottom car park of Smart City and lasts for three hours.

Sunday, November 10

Mellieħa/Mġiebaħ – A moderate to hard, but very scenic stretch that takes in the high grounds of il-Kortin, Imġiebaħ and Selmun as well as the low sea-level paths below. It will cover hard and rough terrain and take some three hours, starting at 9am from the Valyou supermarket.

Fields in Bidnija.

Sunday, November 17

Burmarrad/Wardija/Bidnija – This scenic stroll sets out at 9am from the rear of Scotts Supermarket in Burmarrad and climbs Wied Qannotta to Wardija to enjoy the splendid views of St Paul’s Islands and Qawra, before turning inland towards Bidnija and on to Għajn Riħana on the way back. It is a moderately hard walk with steep inclines that takes some four hours to complete.

Wednesday, November 20

Six Chapels Walk – Central Malta boasts of a number of quaint chapels that are relatively unfamiliar with many, two of which lie in Wied il-Għasel. This three-hour chapel tour starts at 2pm at the ex-Trade Fair grounds in Naxxar and is one of moderate difficulty.

Sunday, November 24

Marsascala – A four-hour moderate walk starting at 9am from the parvis of the Marsascala parish church, taking in St Thomas Bay and Xrobb l-Għaġin as well as lovely country lanes.

Everyone is invited to join but every participant is free to walk or stop at his/her discretion and is solely responsible for his/her safety. For further information visit the links below.

Alex Vella is committee member of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.