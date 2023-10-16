Malta head coach Michele Marcolini expressed mixed emotions after the national teams suffered a comprehensive 4-0 defeat to Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier at the Stadio San Nicola in Bari on Saturday.

Domenico Berardi stood out for the current European champions with a brace with the other goals coming from Giacomo Bonaventura and Davide Frattesi as the European champions stepped up their charge to secure a place in next year’s finals in Germany.

On the other hand, the defeat in Bari has left some uncomfortable reading for Michele Marcolini and his technical staff as it was Malta’s sixth successive defeat in Group C and are still in search of their first point.

While it has to be pointed out that it would be absurd that someone could even expect that the Maltese national team could end their point drought against Luciano Spalletti’s revitalised Italian team, however, what left a sour taste was the lack of fight and will to try and put some pressure on their more illustrious opponents.

