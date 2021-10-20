After he was mercilessly whistled by Bayern Munich fans in August, Leroy Sane has beefed up his defence to silence disgruntled supporters and justify his 45 million euros ($52 million) transfer from Manchester City.

Sane is set to start away to Benfica in Lisbon on Wednesday with visitors Bayern chasing a third straight Champions League victory to stay top of Group E after wins last month over Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev.

Neither club managed to score past Bayern, who have scored eight goals without reply so far in Europe, and Sane deserves some of the credit after improving his pressing in the opposition’s half.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta