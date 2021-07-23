The European Union is often looked upon by international organisations as a beacon of hope and as a place where equality and the dignity of individuals is truly respected.

LGBTIQ civil society organisations and European Union institutions have multiple times declared their stance on LGBTIQ equality.

This has led to the European Commission, under the presidency of Ursula von der Leyen, to adopt the first-ever EU Strategy for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Non-binary, Intersex and Queer (LGBTIQ) equality in 2020, spearheaded by European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli.

Yet, this advancement in human rights cannot be felt and enjoyed by all EU citizens. We have seen this in the failure by some member states to ratify the Istanbul Convention, in the proliferation of so-called ‘LGBTIQ free zones’ in Poland and, more recently, in the ban on inclusive curricula in Hungary.

The Hungarian government’s recently adopted discriminatory law bans the “portrayal and the promotion of gender identity different from sex at birth, the change of sex and homosexuality” to those aged under 18.

Critics say Hungary’s new law, which came into force on Thursday, equates homosexuality with paedophilia. The implication is that LGBTIQ persons are a threat to children instead of being a natural variation of sexuality and gender. This stigmatises LGBTIQ identities and enforces a world view in which heterosexuality is the only acceptable sexual orientation. It threatens the very existence of trans persons.

While EU member states enjoy a great deal of discretion in a number of spheres, including those related to the recognition of family, all must respect the core values and principles of the EU, which include non-discrimination on the grounds of gender and sexual orientation.

Hungary’s breach of LGBTIQ rights is not unprecedented. Similar so-called anti-gay propaganda laws have also been proposed or adopted in Russia, Lithuania, Latvia and Moldova, among others, over the past decade.

We have already seen Hungary constantly create a hostile and unsafe environment for LGBTIQ persons to live in and for human rights defenders to operate in while also limiting access to legal gender recognition for trans citizens.

Malta’s top placing in ILGA Europe’s Rainbow Map Index for the sixth consecutive year does not only bring pride and satisfaction, reflecting the numerous initiatives undertaken by government in this field but also great responsibility.

Among the targets listed in the government’s LGBTIQ Equality Strategy and Action Plan (2018-2022) is to contribute to international and European processes aimed at increasing the observance of LGBTIQ persons’ human rights.

I personally welcome the EU’s condemnation of this act of defiance of human rights by the Hungarian government and the initiation of infringement proceedings.

I await the findings of the commission’s investigation, which is backed by the European Parliament with an impressive 69 per cent of the sitting members voting in favour of a resolution condemning Hungary for breaching EU law.

As minister responsible for equality, I express solidarity with the LGBTIQ community residing in Hungary and pledge to continue advocating for the respect of their rights and dignity.

Malta will continue with its effort not only to achieve LGBTIQ equality within its national borders but across the whole EU and the international community.