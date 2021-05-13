Steve Bruce said on Thursday he is planning to stay on as Newcastle manager despite a turbulent season at the Premier League club during which he has even faced online death threats.

Three wins in their past five games have lifted the Magpies to safety with three games remaining after a gruelling battle for survival.

The personal nature of some of the attacks, coupled with uncertainty over the club’s ownership, has led to speculation that Bruce might not be around by the start of the new season.

