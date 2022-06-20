Charles Leclerc left the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in defiant mood after Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix and insisted that he can overhaul Max Verstappen to win this year’s world championship.

The 24-year-old Monegasque Ferrari driver is 49 points adrift of Red Bull’s world champion, who on Sunday reeled off his sixth win of the season, but still believes it is not an insurmountable deficit.

Leclerc finished fifth after a storming, if frustrating, race from the back of the grid having been handed a grid penalty for taking a new power unit.

