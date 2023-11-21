Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov said his side would fight on despite missing out on automatic qualification for Euro 2024 after Monday’s 0-0 draw with Italy.

While Italy qualified second from Group C behind England courtesy of a better head-to-head record with Ukraine, Rebrov’s team need to get through the play-offs to reach next year’s finals in Germany.

Monday’s fixture in Leverkusen was the latest of Ukraine’s ‘home’ fixtures to be played at neutral grounds, with matches moved away from the war-torn nation.

“As all of you know, the war in Ukraine is continuing,” Rebrov told reporters.

