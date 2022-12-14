Never mind the fireworks and deafening pop music that await at Al Bayt stadium — the real pre-match show for the World Cup semi-final between Morocco and France was provided on Tuesday by Walid Regragui.

The 47-year-old coach of the first African and first Arab team to reach the last four of the World Cup took full advantage of the chance to address the world’s football press in a Doha auditorium, the day before the clash with Didier Deschamps’ team.

The Moroccan exuded pride, optimism, defiance and humour in a refreshing contrast to the usual drone of non-commital cliches that coaches ritually role out before big games.

He mocked the game’s modern focus on possession, ridiculed the ‘Expected Goals’ stats and laughed in the face of those who wrote of his team before they eliminated Spain and Portugal.

But along with the quickfire responses and talking points, there was a defiant refusal to play the role of the satisfied minnow and an evidently burning belief that his team can beat France and then do it again against Argentina or Croatia in Sunday’s final.

Click here for full story