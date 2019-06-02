By the end of May 2019, Government’s Consolidated Fund registered a deficit of €67.4 million, compared to a deficit of €78.0 million in the same period in 2018. according to the National Statistics Office.

Between January and May 2019, recurrent revenue rose by €248.7 million and amounted to €1,826.6 million. This represented a 15.8 per cent increase from the €1,577.9 million reported in revenue during the corresponding period in 2018.

The increase was primarily the result of a €102.1 million rise in Income Tax. Further increases were also registered under Value Added Tax (€64.9 million), Social Security (€41.2 million) and Grants (€29.9 million.

Conversely, drops in outlay were mainly recorded under Dividends on Investment (€9.7 million) and Central Bank of Malta (€6.0 million).

Total expenditure by the end of May 2019 stood at €1,894.0 million, a 14.4 per cent increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

Recurrent expenditure stood at €1,636.6 million, €197.1 million higher than the corresponding amount registered by the end of May 2018.

The main contributor to this increase was a €124.3 million rise reported under Programmes and Initiatives. Furthermore, rises in outlay were also registered by Contributions to Government Entities (€32.1 million), Personal Emoluments (€29.5 million) and Operational and Maintenance Expenses (€11.2 million).

The main developments in the Programmes and Initiatives category involved added outlays due to EU own resources (€25.8 million), extension of school transport network (€13.3 million), state contribution (€13.2 million that also features as revenue), tax relief measures (€11.6 million), social security benefits (€8.0 million), landscaping (€6.8 million), health concession agreements (€6.1 million), cancer treatment (€6.0 million), ex-gratia payment - motor vehicles (€4.8 million) and medicines and surgical materials (€4.3 million).

The interest component of the public debt servicing costs amounted to €76.4 million, which is €8.8 million less than the same period in 2018.

Government’s capital expenditure registered an increase of €49.8 million from the same period last year and amounted to €181.0 million. The rise in outlay was mainly due to added expenditure reported on road construction and improvements (€29.6 million), EU structural funds 2014-2020 (€12.0 million), and EU Internal Security Fund - Borders and Visa (€11.0 million).

Conversely, a €20.0 million drop in contribution towards treasury clearance fund slightly off set this increase in capital expenditure.

During May 2019, Central Government Debt stood at €5,490.6 million, a €104.5 million rise from the corresponding month last year. This was primarily the result of increases reported under the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond (€192.0 million).