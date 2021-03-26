The government’s consolidated fund reported a deficit of €327.7 million by the end of February.

The National Statistics Office said that in the first two months of 2021, recurrent revenue amounted to €701 million, 1.6% lower than the €712.2 million reported a year earlier.

The largest decrease was recorded under licences, taxes and fines (€23.1 million), followed by customs and excise duties (€12.2 million).

Conversely, increases in revenue were reported under income tax (€21.9 million), value added tax (€16 million), social security (€4 million) and fees of office (€1.8 million).

By the end of February, total expenditure stood at €1,028.7 million, 26.9% higher than the previous year.

During the reference period, recurrent expenditure totalled €914.1 million, a rise of €200.6 million in comparison to the €713.5 million reported in 2020.

The main contributor to this increase was a €123.1 million rise reported under programmes and initiatives.

The interest component of the public debt servicing costs totalled €30.4 million, a €0.1 million rise from the same period in 2020.

By the end of February, government’s capital spending amounted to €84.1 million, €17.6 million more than in 2020. The rise largely resulted from increased expenditure towards road construction and improvements

(€9.5 million), acquisition of property for public purposes (€6 million), investment incentives (€4.5 million) and the Gozo Aquatic Centre (€3.7 million).

The difference between total revenue and expenditure resulted in a deficit of €327.7 million being reported in the government’s consolidated fund by the end of February.

This represented an increase in deficit of €229.5 million from a deficit of €98.2 million witnessed during the same period in 2020. This difference mirrors an increase in total expenditure, consisting of recurrent expenditure (€200.6 million), interest (€0.1 million) and capital expenditure (€17.6 million), as well as a drop in recurrent revenue (€11.2 million).

Decreases in revenue and increases in expenditure reflect developments related to COVID-19.

At the end of February, central government debt stood at €7,166.8 million, a €1,623.1 million rise from 2020.

Increases reported under Malta Government Stocks (€1,073.5 million) and treasury bills (€328.8 million) were the main contributors to the rise in debt.

Foreign loans registered an increase of €119.9 million, largely reflecting the €120 million EU loan from the temporary support to mitigate unemployment risks in an emergency (SURE).

Higher debt was also reported under the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond (€90.5 million) and euro coins issued in the name of the treasury (0.6 million).

Lower holdings by government funds in Malta Government Stocks resulted in an increase in debt of €10 million.