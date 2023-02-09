A deficit of €406.1 million was registered in provisional figures for registered trade in goods in Malta during December. A deficit of €286.2 million had been registered in the same month the previous year.

The National Statistics Office said imports amounted to €758.8 million, while exports totalled €352.7 million. This represents an increase of €149.9 million and €30 million, respectively, over the same month of the previous year.

The rise in the value of imports was primarily due to mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€114.2 million), and machinery and transport equipment (€51.5 million), partly offset by a decrease in chemicals (€23.9 million).

On the exports side, the main increase was registered in machinery and transport equipment (€21.1 million).

Total trade in goods: January-December 2022

During 2022, the total trade in goods deficit widened by €1,642.9 million when compared to 2021, reaching €4,753.2 million.

Imports and exports increased by €2,582.7 million and €939.9 million, respectively, amounting to €9,254.5 million and €4,501.3 million.

Higher imports were mainly recorded in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€1,070.4 million), machinery and transport equipment (€924.3 million), food (€190 million), chemicals (€135.9 million), semi-manufactured goods (€121.9 million), and miscellaneous manufactured articles (€104.7 million).

On the exports side, the main increases were registered in machinery and transport equipment (€379.4 million), mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€359.5 million), food (€129.8 million), miscellaneous manufactured articles (€52.5 million), and semi-manufactured goods (€45.8 million), partly offset by a decrease in chemicals (€39.3 million).

Goods were imported mainly from the European Union (50.9%) and Asia (19.5%).

Similarly, exports were mostly directed to the European Union (32.4%) and Asia (20.6%). The main increase and decrease in imports were registered from Canada (€376.6 million) and the United Kingdom (€97.9 million), respectively.

With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to Germany (€145.8 million), whereas Italy reported the highest decrease (€32.4 million).