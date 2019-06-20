Higher government spending has driven the deficit up 10 per cent to €156.2 million, according to government finance details issued on Friday by the National Statistics Office.

During the first half of 2019, recurrent revenue rose by €266.2 million and amounted to €2,164.5 million (+14.0%).

The primary reasons for the increase were a €90.9 million rise in income tax, Value Added Tax (€56.9 million), social security (€47.0 million) and grants (€44.3 million).

However, government spending by the end of June 2019 stood at €2,320.7 million (+13.7%), with increases in both recurrent expenditure and capital expenditure.

Recurrent expenditure stood at €2,066.9 million, €210.3 million higher than the corresponding amount registered by the end of June 2018. The main contributor to this increase was a €141.3 million rise reported under Programmes and Initiatives:

- Outlays due to EU own resources (€29.2 million),

- State contribution (€18.3 million that also features as revenue)

- Extension of school transport network (€16.2 million)

- Social security benefits (€15.0 million)

- Contingency reserve (€12.9 million)

- Tax relief measures (€11.5 million)

- Medicines and surgical materials (€9.5 million)

- Cancer treatment (€6.8 million)

- Landscaping (€6.8 million)

- Ex-gratia payment - motor vehicles (€4.9 million)

- Child care for all (€3.5 million)

- Solid waste management strategy (€3.4 million)

- Residential care in private homes (€3.3 million)

- Feed in tariff (€2.5 million).

Furthermore, rises in outlay were also registered by Personal Emoluments (€34.6 million), Contributions to Government Entities (€21.1 million) and Operational and Maintenance Expenses (€13.4 million).

The interest component of the public debt servicing costs amounted to €94.2 million, €6.7 million lower than the same period in 2018.

Government’s capital expenditure registered an increase of €76.8 million from the same period last year and added up to €219.5 million.

The rise in outlay was due to increased outlay reported on:

- Road construction and improvements (€22.2 million)

- EU Internal Security Fund - Borders and Visa (€14.6 million)

- EU cohesion fund 2014-2020 (€14.2 million)

- EU structural funds 2014-2020 (€13.3 million)

- Investment incentives (€10.7 million)

During June 2019, Central Government Debt stood at €5,480.9 million, a €0.6 million rise from the same month in 2018.