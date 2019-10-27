Ta’ Ċelita

1, Sir Harry Luke Street

Mġarr

Tel: 2157 3705

Food: 8/10

Service: 7/10

Ambience: 7/10

Value: 8/10

Overall: 7.5/10

I never have the urge to seek out a Maltese restaurant. If I want something like ross il-forn or braġioli, I visit my mother’s house or make it myself. Admittedly, it tends to be more the former than the latter, but either way, I don’t really look for a restaurant that specialises in local cuisine. That is, unless I have family visiting from whatever foreign country they inhabit.

This realisation dawned on me very recently, brought about by the fact that my eating habits at home do tend to be very local in a sense. I always have a loaf of Maltese bread available for my breakfast, which consists of ġbejniet smeared across a couple of warm slices. If I see a Maltese sausage, I will buy one (and yes, I will eat it raw) and I add kunserva to anything that can conceivably have kunserva added to it.

I live for good home cooking but I never tend to seek it out when it comes to outside catering. This, of course, is a foible of my own making. Truth be told, I could probably eat imqarrun every day for a solid week and still crave more as it is a weakness of mine... one of many. And you can argue about which way rabbit is cooked best till the cows come home, I don’t particularly care as long as I get to steal the liver.

I decided to remedy the situation by looking into some restaurants that could provide me with some interesting takes on Maltese food and it was brought to my attention that one such place had recently been opened in Mġarr. A new restaurant providing the food I was craving? The decision had been made for me.

Driving to Mġarr is always a pleasant journey (when traffic conditions are acceptable, that is). I must admit I rarely visit the town unless a fenkata has been organised, and even then we get to experience very little of the area itself. I was hoping Ta’ Ċelita, our destination, was going to be some quaint little eatery in a hard to discover alley, but very much to my surprise, it was the polar opposite of that.

The iconic Sunny Bar occupying a large corner building just off the church square had been rebranded and taken over by some new blood, it seems. Eager to see the changes, we rushed in and grabbed a table.

The moment you set foot through the door, you know what you’re in for here. The decor screams “we are a local restaurant” but is extremely tastefully done. Beautiful, classic Maltese tiles on the floor, limestone walls, and charming stained glass fixtures make this place feel homey and welcoming. We were shown to a table, and the staff wasted no time in taking our drinks orders and showing us the menu.

I will comment on the staff early on and say I could easily sense this was a new restaurant with some fresh blood. One of our waiters carried himself with the confidence of a man who has made a living off this profession for a good few years. The other waiter had the timid concise care of a server still wet behind the ears; the constant fear that everything he touches may shatter in his hands and our evening’s prandial affairs along with it. What he lacked in experience he more than made up for in politeness and care though, and let’s face it, those are far harder to teach someone.

There is a definite potential for Ta’ Ċelita to become a regular haunt and a popular venue among a vast number of locals, myself certainly included

I was somewhat disappointed that we were not shown the specials of the day, something I only realised they had as I saw the board listing them on the way out, but in hindsight I do not think they would have influenced my decision at all. Still a blip on my radar, however, and mention must be made.

The menu was larger than I expected it to be, but all the classics were there. A few dishes that caught my eye I had never seen before and I will be returning to try them (there is a plate of bebbux cooked in gorgonzola with my name on it) but there were only so many dishes we could have chosen and I made myself a promise this time that I would not go overboard.

The starters we opted for were baked ġbejniet and a pumpkin risotto with Maltese sausage and candied pecans. The baked cheeselets were great, the slight char on the surface giving them a real pleasant smoky flavour, and the beetroot mousse accompanied it perfectly, although it was far from as smooth as advertised.

Upon first taste, the risotto had a subtle underlying pumpkin flavour that you could just about make out, but I felt lacked salt. A second bite was had with a chunk of Maltese sausage that instantly remedied that and made for a near perfect mouthful of food.

The kitchen doesn’t hold back either, and the amount of sausage was plentiful to ensure every forkful could be populated appropriately. I will say that the candied pecans were an interesting choice and one I found little fault with. They added texture to the dish and helped balance the sweet/savoury nature of the meal quite well.

We polished off the plates and awaited our main courses eagerly. What was placed in front of me was the only downfall of the evening, and one I will dispense with immediately. I ordered the imqarrun because, as I said, I have a weakness for it. But what I was given was not imqarrun. It was inedible. The pasta was way overcooked, the sauce straight out of a jar, and it was not a baked pasta; it was placed in the oven long enough for the cheese to melt on top. A massive disappointment!

The crispy octopus, however, more than made up for that. It was only slightly overcooked but I wasn’t bothered by that in the least. The saltiness and crisp ends of the octopus danced on our tastebuds and every bite was a savoury pleasure that made us want more and more. The celeriac purée was more of a mash and not noteworthy at all, but special mention to the roast potatoes and veg that accompanied it because they were amazing. Genuinely, I could eat a bowl of those potatoes alone and be extremely satisfied.

Now I know I said I wouldn’t over-order earlier, but most of my main course went untouched, so I think it only fair that, to help me make my decision easier, I ordered all three desserts that caught my eye. First off, the imqaret were insanely good. Crisp and sweet and piping hot, served with a scoop of cool (and very tasty) vanilla ice cream, they vanished within a minute. We moved onto the dark chocolate brownie.

I am sick and tired of being served cake disguised as brownies everywhere I go, but Ta’ Ċelita more than made up for that with what can only be described as the richest fudge I have ever eaten.

With a texture like peanut butter, this dessert was so dense and rich that it was an effort to finish between the two of us, but was so damned good that we dug deep and cleaned the plate.

Last but certainly not least was their baked cheesecake. I am going out on a limb here, but this is probably the best baked cheesecake I have ever eaten anywhere. It was as smooth as silk and purest perfection on a plate. I will be making the drive to Mġarr time and time again just for this cheesecake. I cannot emphasise enough how good this was. If you choose to dine here and they don’t have it in stock, just wait till they bake another one. Do not leave your seat. It will be worth it.

Overall, I loved this meal. There is a definite potential for Ta’ Ċelita to become a regular haunt and a popular venue amongst a vast number of locals, myself certainly included. I look forward to making the regular drive up there with friends and family for no occasion other than just a good night out.