With restaurants picking up business over the past year after the pandemic, diners have voted and commented voraciously on the restaurants they have visited in 2022, the Definitive(ly) Good Guide Co., publishers of The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo and restaurantsmalta.com, said.

The survey conducted in September was answered by 3,557 people, with respondents dining out on average once to twice a week, in other words, over 277,446 dining experiences in a year.

The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo annual restaurant survey, which is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority, Global Payments and Nestlé, asks regu­lar diners out to rate the restaurants they had visited in the last year for food, service and ambience, and to give their comments.

Stephanie Vassallo being presented with her Phoenicia voucher.

The results of the survey are analysed by an impartial, independent market research company, based in the US, which specialises in data ana­lysis, and the top rated 150 restaurants out of an incredible 3,000 catering establishments in both Malta and Gozo will then feature, at no cost to them, in the upcoming edition of The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Malta & Gozo 2023 which will be launched during the Restaurants Awards Gala Dinner ceremony being held on Decmber 5.

The DGG restaurant survey (now going into its 23rd year) continues to remain the only objective restaurant guide on the islands.

The survey winners are Sheena Mifsud (who won a luxury two-night stay at the Hilton Malta on bed and breakfast basis); Stephanie Vassallo (one night for two in a superior room, including breakfast, at The Phoenicia, Malta); Maria Grech Gerada (one night for two in a deluxe room, including breakfast, at AX The Palace); Robin Marshall (€250 voucher from Dical House); Doryn Abela, Jessica Coppini, Armin Eckermann and Josette Schembri Vella (vouchers of €100 from the Food Emporium Vini e Capricci by Abrahams, Gozo); and Marizia Cassar (€100 voucher to exchange for Riedel glassware from Grech Catering Supplies Ltd).

The following were shortlisted and received a complimentary copy of the The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo 2023 edition: Stella Cornelissen, Emelia Sammut, Jacqueline Schembri, Juliet Camilleri, Marconia Schembri, Linsi Caldecourt, Mick Laus, Gabi Mizzi, Josephine Chetcuti and Matthew Bugeja.