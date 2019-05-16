The US annual inflation rate fell to 1.8% in May 2019 from a five-month high in the previous month and just below forecasts of 1.9%, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year.

Based on the lagged money supply growth rate, the annual growth of inflation is likely to be passive during this year before falling sharply in 2020-21.

If the forecast is right, it is quite likely that the Fed will attempt to counter this strong decline in the growth rate of inflation by loosening its monetary stance.

Most economists are of the view that it is much harder for the central bank to handle deflation than inflation. When inflation rises, the central bank can always cool it off by tighter monetary policies, which weakens aggregate demand.

So to speak, there is no limit for the central bank as far as raising interest rates are concerned. However, this is not so with regard to the decline in the growth rate of inflation. The lowest level that the central bank can go is the zero interest level.

For instance, assume that Fed policymakers have reached a conclusion that to revive the economy real interest rates must be lowered to a negative figure.

This may not be always possible to accomplish, so the argument goes, when nominal or market interest rates are at a zero level. At negative interest rates, individuals are going to be reluctant to lend.

We have seen some central banks such as Sweden's and the European central banks lower their policy rates to below zero mark. In fact, in July 2009, Sweden lowered the rate to minus 0.25%, whilst in the Eurozone it was lowered to minus 0.1% by June 2014.

Fed policymakers could be reluctant to experiment with negative interest rates given that this could generate market perception that policymakers are panicking.

Still, say central bank policymakers conclude that the real interest rate of minus 0.5% is required to avert an economic deterioration. At an inflation rate of minus 1%, this would require the central bank to lower nominal interest rates to minus 1.5%.

Likewise, when the inflation rate is very low it can also create problems. Suppose that inflation has fallen from 2% to 1%. At nominal rates at 0%, the central bank can only target a real interest rate of minus 1%. It cannot aim at a lower real interest rate since this would imply setting the nominal interest rate below zero.

The underlying point of all this is that a little bit of inflation is necessary in order to have economic prosperity and stability. The inflationary buffer must be large enough to enable the Fed to manoeuvre the economy away from the risk of deflation.

Mainstream economists believe that inflation at around 2% is not harmful to economic growth. By this train of thought, 2% inflation will allow the Fed to reach a real interest rate of minus 2% while still maintaining the nominal interest rate at 0%, which clearly could stimulate economic growth.

