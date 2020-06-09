Jurgen Degabriele has pledged his future to Hibernians after agreeing terms on a three-year contract.

During the last few days, reports in other media had speculated that Degabriele could be mulling a move away from the Paola club. However, Hibernians has moved quickly to give their reassurances to the 23-year-old striker who is seen as a central cog of the side for many years to come.

Such assurances has helped for Degabriele to agree terms on a new three-year contract and is set to put pen to paper on a new deal on Tuesday evening.

The new contract will surely be a huge lift for Degabriele who in the last 12 months has been struggling with two long-term injuries.

Degabriele has come through the Hibernians youth system and has managed to establish himself as a key member for the team. So far, he has made 131 league appearances for the club netting 43 goals.

News of Degabriele's new contract was welcomed by club skipper Andrei Agius who wrote on his facebook post "Through tick and thin we stick together, our values cant be touched or modified with pride we wear the Hibernians F.C. shirt.

"Our friendship goes beyond any hurdle we tackle our deference’s to help one another to become better persons both in our private life and football team.

"Glad to have you still on board with us Jurgen Degabriele aka Fred, these past two seasons where a bit bumpy now it is your time to shine and take what is yours together with all the others, I am lucky to have you guys around me and always glad to be there for all of you when needed."