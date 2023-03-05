GUDJA UNITED 1

Thaylor 52og

HIBERNIANS 4

Degabriele 12, 63

Grech 23; Muritala 90

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-7, J. Bolanos-6, T. Nagamatsu-6.5 (78 S. Attard), V. Plut-7, J. Arthur-6, N. Micallef, K. Micallef-6, H. Vella-6.5, N. Tabone (34 J. Attard-6.5), N. Navarrete-7 (60 S. Da Mata), F. Zuniga-6.

HIBERNIANS

M. Jovicic-6, F. Apap-6.5, G. Llerena-5, Thaylor-5 (60 Z. Grech), J. Grech-6.5 (78 B. Kristensen), J. Degabriele-7.5 (78 J. Florencio), D. Vella-6.5, A. Agius-6, G. Artiles-6, Y. Muritala-6.5, A. Diakite-6.5.

Referee Alex Johnson

Yellow cards Bolanos, Agius, Arthur, Llerena, Degabriele, Da Mata.

Red card N. Micallef (Gudja United) 21.

BOV Player of the match Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians).

Hibernians bounced back from their close defeat to Marsaxlokk last week as they cruised past Gudja United 4-1 at the Centenary Stadium on Sunday.

It was a dominant performance for Silvio Vella’s side and Jurgen Degabriele was the star of the show as he scored two spectacular goals on either side of the half which stunned Gudja.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt