GUDJA UNITED 1
Thaylor 52og
HIBERNIANS 4
Degabriele 12, 63
Grech 23; Muritala 90
GUDJA UNITED
G. Zammit-7, J. Bolanos-6, T. Nagamatsu-6.5 (78 S. Attard), V. Plut-7, J. Arthur-6, N. Micallef, K. Micallef-6, H. Vella-6.5, N. Tabone (34 J. Attard-6.5), N. Navarrete-7 (60 S. Da Mata), F. Zuniga-6.
HIBERNIANS
M. Jovicic-6, F. Apap-6.5, G. Llerena-5, Thaylor-5 (60 Z. Grech), J. Grech-6.5 (78 B. Kristensen), J. Degabriele-7.5 (78 J. Florencio), D. Vella-6.5, A. Agius-6, G. Artiles-6, Y. Muritala-6.5, A. Diakite-6.5.
Referee Alex Johnson
Yellow cards Bolanos, Agius, Arthur, Llerena, Degabriele, Da Mata.
Red card N. Micallef (Gudja United) 21.
BOV Player of the match Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians).
Hibernians bounced back from their close defeat to Marsaxlokk last week as they cruised past Gudja United 4-1 at the Centenary Stadium on Sunday.
It was a dominant performance for Silvio Vella’s side and Jurgen Degabriele was the star of the show as he scored two spectacular goals on either side of the half which stunned Gudja.
