Two Greek Super League clubs have shown interest in Jurgen Degabriele but the Hibernians forward is taking his time before making a decision on his future, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Degabriele has emerged as one of the most prolific forwards in the Maltese Premier League in the last few years, and last season he played a key role in helping his club secure the crown of Malta champions.

During the past months, Degabriele has also managed to establish himself in the Malta national team and his performances have inevitably attracted interest from outside our shores.

In fact, last November Degabriele was on the mark for the national team in a highly-entertaining 2-2 draw at the National Stadium, and his performance on the day didn’t go unnoticed by a number of scouts from Greek Super League clubs.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt