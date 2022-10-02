Two early Jurgen Degabriele strikes shattered the predictions that Balzan will prove to be a tough nut to crack as Hibernians cruised to an easy victory to steer away from the trouble zone.

On Sunday, the champions sent out a clear warning that they are still a strong side yearning to lay a second consecutive claim on the title.

Degabriele was undoubtedly Hibernians’ protagonist as his striking power eased the pressure off their coach Andrea Pisanu and enabled the Paolites to play some flowing football which forced Balzan to defend for long stretches.

With a comfortable two-goal advantage, Hibs did not ease their rhythmic cohesion as they kept launching a fury of attacks. Apparently, the side did not want to relive their last match’s ordeal against Gzira United when the Maroons came from behind to steal the points.

