HIBERNIANS 2

Degabriele 20, 79

GUDJA UNITED 1

Muchardi 10

HIBERNIANS

I. Kone-6.5; F. Apap-6.5, G. Bravo-6 (86 K. Shaw), Thaylor-6 (89 Z. Grech), J. Grech-6, J. Degabriele-7 (90 G. Mensah), B. Kristensen-7, D. Vella-6.5, G. Artiles-6, Y. Muritala-5, R. Soares-6.

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-7; J. Bolanos-6, A. Prates-6, V. Plut-6, J. Arthur-6, N. Micallef-6, K. Micallef-6, J. Bezzina-6 (85 A. Azzopardi), M. Muchardi-7, S. Gomes-6 (73 A. Selemani), N. Navarrete-5 (80 J. Mintoff).

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards N. Micallef, K. Micallef, Artiles, Muritala, Prates, Arthur.

BOV Player of the Match Mathias Muchardi (Gudja United).

Hibernians cancelled a one-goal deficit to clinch a vital 2-1 victory over Gudja United.

The hero for the reigning champions was clinical forward Jurgen Degabriele who scored a goal in each half to hand the three points to Andrea Pisanu’s side.

Hibernians have now pipped Gudja into fourth place with 16 points as they continue their revival.

The Paolites sit six points behind leaders Ħamrun Spartans after eight matches.

Gudja, on their part, succumbed to their second defeat of the season as they remain on 14 points.

