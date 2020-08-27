A Jurgen Degabriele brace propelled Hibernians into the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League after the Paolites defeated Vaduz 2-0 in a one-off tie in the first round, in Liechtenstein.

Hibernians now be involved in the second round draws that will be held this Sunday, with the next ties pencilled for September 17.

This was Hibernians’ first qualification in this competition in six attempts and just the third time they advanced into the next round of any UEFA club competition after their successes in 2003 and 2018.

