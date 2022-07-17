Jurgen Degabriele said that he is hungry to achieve more success in his football career after the Hibernians striker was on Friday crowned as the 2022 MFA Player of the Year.

For the 25-year-old striker, this was the first time he has inscribed his name on the prestigious trophy and comes after an extraordinary campaign with Hibernians which has seen him play a key role in their run to the league title.

In fact, the nippy forward managed to score 14 goals in 26 appearances while he also managed to register five assists in total as well.

Degabriele also became the fifth Hibernians player to clinch this award in the last ten years, following in the footsteps of Clayton Failla (2012), Andrew Cohen (2015), Bjorn Kristensen (2017) and Andrei Agius (2019).

“I am really happy to have won the MFA Player of the Year award,” Degabriele told the Times of Malta.

“It’s an honour for me to see my name written on such a prestigious trophy along so many legends of Maltese football. It’s a dream come true for me.

“I would like to thank my parents for everything they have done with me over the years as well as my girlfriend for the huge sacrifices she has to do to support me. Last but not least my team-mates who without them I would be not here holding this trophy.”

