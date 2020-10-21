Jurgen Degabriele notched a hat-trick as Hibernians came from behind to beat Mosta 3-2 in an entertaining game.

The two teams shared the exchanges throughout the 90 minutes and Mosta could consider themselves unlucky to leave the Centenary Stadium empty-handed.

They had no less than seven changes from the game against Gżira United after most players were no longer in quarantine.

Mosta forged ahead after just seven minutes. Bojan Kaljevic received a cross from the left and controlled the ball before beating Calleja Cremona with a fine shot from outside the area.

