For Jurgen Degabriele, the past ten days have been full of satisfactions.

Last week, the Hibernians striker came off the bench to score a last-gasp equaliser for Malta in a World Cup qualifier against Cyprus in Larnaca.

Six days later, Degabriele made his first start for Hibernians in the Premier League this season and the young forward took little time to underline his importance to the Paolites’ cause with a well-taken brace that propelled the team to a comfortable 3-0 win over Sliema Wanderers.

The 25-year-old striker said that he was delighted with his recent achievements particularly after a very frustrating start to the season which saw him sidelined for more than two months with a fractured toe.

