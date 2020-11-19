QRENDI 0

MARSAXLOKK 3

Marsaxlokk put aside their injury crisis, which saw them being without eight of their regular starters, as they beat Qrendi 3-0 at the Victor Tedesco Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, Edgar Degabriele’s clan rose to third place on 11 points, one above Qrendi who were also lacking significant players such as prolific forward Alexander Nilsson.

