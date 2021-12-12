HIBERNIANS 3

Degabriele 32, 58; Grech 74

GŻIRA UNITED 1

Maxuell 4

HIBS

I. Kone-6, F. Apap-6, L. Almeida-6, A. Attard-5.5, J. Grech-6.5 (83 Z. Grech), J. Degabriele-7, B. Kristensen-6.5, D. Vella-6.5, Thaylor-6 (86 E. Uzeh), A. Agius-6.5, G. Izquier-6.

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Radelic-6, G. Bohrer-6.5, L. Tabone-5.5, N. Muscat-6.5, S. Pisani-5.5 (70’ M. Davis), Z. Scerri-5.5, Y. Messias-6.5, N. Portelli-6 (70’ E. Mbong), M. Maia-6, Jefferson-6, J. Mendoza-5.5.

Referee: Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards: F. Apap, L. Almeida, Jefferson, J. Degabriele.

BOV Player of the Match: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians).

Leaders Hibernians made another statement of intent as they survived an early scare, coming back from a goal down to beat Gżira United 3-1.

With this win, the Paolites have now extended their lead at the top of the BOV Premier League standings to eight points over Birkirkara, Floriana and Valletta before today’s big match between the Citizens and Ħamrun Spartans.

