HIBERNIANS 1

Degabriele 20

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

Hibernians

M. Calleja Cremona-6, F. Apap-6, L. Almeida-6.5, J. Degabriele-6 (78 W. Domoraud), D.Vella-7, Z. Grech-7, E. Beu-5.5 (78 H. Da Costa Oliveira), J. Zerafa-6, A. Agius-6, A. Muniz-6, A. Diakite-6.

Sliema Wanderers

D. Cassar-6, J. Morales Rengifo-6, K. Shaw-6.5, G. Aquilina-6, J. Mintoff-5 (80 Y. Uchida), I. Gui-6.5 (73 E. Agius), R. Kisil-5.5 (80 J. Engerer), M. Piciollo-5, O. Linton-6, D. Vukovic-5.5 (73 A. Samb), V. Berisha-6 (60 J.P. Farrugia-5).

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards: Berisha, Zerafa, Gui, Aquilina, Almeida.

BOV Player of the match: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibs)

Leaders Hibernians resumed their normal service when they reversed a trend of three consecutive draws to return to winning ways.

This time, Hibs did manage to focus on the task in hand and ended the game firmly in command, spurning chances to go two or three-nil up.

After initial uninspiring exchanges, Hibernians sprung to life after 20 minutes when Jurgen Degabriele opted to go it alone.

The Malta striker can often be relied on to liven up a tame encounter and he did not disappoint after 20 minutes when he scored with a tremendous, trademark effort.

