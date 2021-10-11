CYPRUS 2

Papoulis 6; Sotiriou 80

MALTA 2

Muscat 54; Degabriele 90

CYPRUS

N. Michael, S. Andreou (78 I Pittas), C. Soteriou, M. Antoniades, M. Demetriou (85 P. Psaltis), G. Kastanos, C. Kyriakou (79 A. Gogic), N. Ioannou, F. Papoulis (85 N. Panagiotou), P. Sotiriou, L. Loizou (60 A, Kakoulli).

MALTA

H. Bonello (82 J. Galea), Z. Muscat, E. Pepe, S. Borg (57 K. Shaw), R. Camenzuli, T. Teuma, T. Caruana, C. Attard, P. Mbong (70 S. Dimech), J. Grech (70 J. Degabriele), L. Montebello.

Referee Dennis Higler (Netherlands).

Yellow cards Andreou, Demetriou, Teuma, Sotiriou.

A Jurgen Degabriele goal deep into stoppage time earned Malta a gutsy point against Cyprus to not only boost their hopes of avoiding bottom spot in Group H but also equal their best-ever tally of points in a qualifying campaign.

It looked as though Malta were set to suffer a frustrating defeat when a Pieros Sotiriou goal ten minutes from time put Cyprus 2-1 ahead.

But the Maltese players refused to throw in the towel as despite losing goalkeeper Henry Bonello and defender Steve Borg to injury they kept fighting and their efforts were rewarded with Degabriele’s dramatic equaliser.

The Maltese players should deserve all the praise as they showed great character to fight themselves back into the match after falling behind after only six minutes of play after some sloppy defending.

But gradually they started to impose themselves more into the match and their efforts were rewarded when Zach Muscat headed home the equaliser early in the second half.

From then on, the Maltese looked as though they were growing into the match and started to threaten more the Cypriot defence.

However, it was the home side who struck when in a quick counter-attack it was Sotirou who put Cyprus 2-1 ahead.

But it was Malta who had the final say with Degabriele grabbing the equaliser in the seventh minute of the stoppage time to earn the team a merited point that lifted them to a five-point mark and remain a place above bottom-placed Cyprus and equal their best tally in a qualifying campaign that was previously attained during the Euro 2008.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta