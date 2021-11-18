A judge has upheld a request for recusal in fresh proceedings filed by Alfred and George Degiorgio who are claiming that proceedings against them, stemming from unauthorised phone taps, must be cancelled.

The two men, currently awaiting trial over the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, instituted a fresh constitutional challenge following an appeal judgment rejecting all but one of their pre-trial pleas.

That judgment declared that part of the testimony by lead investigator Superintendent Keith Arnaud concerning information obtained by investigators through unauthorised tapping of George Degiorgio’s phone, should not be referred to at the upcoming murder trial.

No evidence was ever produced to prove that such phone intercepts had been authorised by a ministerial warrant in terms of law, nor was the recording or transcript of the intercept ever presented.

The Degiorgio brothers argue that simply banning reference to such information at the trial would not be sufficient. They are claiming that the abusive and illegal tapping breached their fundamental rights.

The two are requesting the court to determine which evidence was obtained illegally and by whom, to quash all proceedings taken against them so far and to ban any such unlawfully obtained evidence from being brought against them.

At the first hearing of the case on Thursday, Mr Justice Toni Abela, presiding over the First Hall, Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction, was faced with a request for recusal by State Advocate Chris Soler, that found the backing of Malta Security Service lawyer Mark Simiana.

The issue was flagged in view of the fact that the judge had pronounced himself on the same subject matter last month when awarding George Degiorgio €10,000 in damages for a breach of his right to privacy and family life caused by the unauthorised phone tap.

Mr Justice Abela had found that police had not obtained a new warrant to tap the suspect’s phone when a previous one, issued in relation to other suspected crimes, had expired.

That decision was subsequently appealed both by Degiorgio as well as by the MSS chief and proceedings are pending before the Constitutional Court.

Whilst not insisting upon, nor objecting to the request for recusal of the judge, William Cuschieri, the Degiorgios’ lawyer, pointed out that the two cases were “similar but not identical”.

In light of such considerations and after due reference to the relative provision at law the judge concluded that he was bound to uphold the request for recusal, thus declaring that he would no longer preside over the case.