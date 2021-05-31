The final year students following the MFA in Digital Arts degree programme organised by the Department of Digital Arts at the University of Malta, are presenting their final projects in an exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv this week.

Emma Cini’s prototype photo for her project, which forms part of an exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv.

The MFA Digital Arts programme is a practice-oriented, postgraduate award in digital art practice and theory. It is an umbrella programme that seeks to develop a learning environment in which historical traditions and new practices confront and influence each other within a contextual, cultural and theoretical framework.

This year each student will make use of a variety of technologies combined with multiple materials and processes such as photography, 3D printing, videography, sculpture and mixed media installations in order to communicate the meaning of their artwork.

The degree exhibition, curated by Vince Briffa, also sees the collaboration of Trevor Borg, Adnan Hadziselimovic and Matthew Galea.

The nine participating artists, going by the name Ennead, are Emma Cini, Mickayla Bugeja, Clayton Saliba, Bernard Polidano, Nicole Pace, Lara Manara, Daphne Sammut, Peter Magro and Nicole Zammit.

The exhibition runs at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta from Friday, to June 27. Entrance is free.