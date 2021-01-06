In his latest move, Malta international Sam Deguara has joined Japanese B League Division three side Tokyo Excellence. This makes him the first Maltese player to ever play in Japan.

The move was confirmed in November by the club, adds another country to his resume.

The 7’5 center who made his first move abroad in 2007, was playing in the Philippines with Alab Pilipinas in the Asean league before the covid-19 outbreak back last year and had returned back in Malta working on his next move.

