Malta international Samuel Deguara has returned to Taiwan to play for the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, the team announced on Friday.

The well-travelled centre heads back to the GhostHawks after a stint in Hong Kong where he played for the Hong Kong Golden Bulls in the Chinese National Basketball League – China’s second tier.

Deguara had made history back then as the team was the first of Hong Kong origin to play in a Chinese league.

