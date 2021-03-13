Football dominated the 61st edition of the SportMalta Awards Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali as Haley Bugeja, Malta national teams head coach Devis Mangia and the women’s national team were among the major winners in last night’s ceremony which was held on a virtual broadcast.

Dejan Grech was named as the Sportsman of the Year, while young weightlifter Tenishia Thornton and sailor Richard Schulteis were named Young Sportswoman and Young Sportsman of the year respectively.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta.