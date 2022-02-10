Malta enjoyed more success in the European Pool Championships that are being held in Ireland as Dejan Grech and the Malta Under 25 national team have book their place in the final.

Grech, the current European champion, remained on course to retain his title in the men’s singles when he brushed aside Irish player Gary Bracken 7-2 in the semi-finals.

The final of the men’s singles was close to being an all-Maltese final but Lydan Debono lost his semi-final match against Luke Gilbert, of England, 7-6.

