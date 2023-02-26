The winners of the SportMalta Awards Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali were announced on Saturday night during a gala ceremony at the Sir Temi Zammit Hall at the University of Malta.

The 63rd edition saw the return of the finalists and guests back as an audience. The final night started with the Red Carpet hosted by Malta Sports Journalists Association’s General Secretary Lorraine Cunningham and Special Olympics athlete Gilmour Borg.

Guest speakers during this event included the Minister responsible for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation, Clifton Grima, SportMalta CEO Mark Cutajar and Sandro Micallef, president of the Malta Sports Journalists Association.

Also present former Maltese athlete Tanya Blake, Gyorgy Szollosi, president of Hungarian Sports Journalists Association and AIPS Europe vice-president, Cyprus Sports Writers Association General Secretary Mikaelo Papadakis, AIPS Europe president Charles Camenzuli, and president of Unione Stampa Sportiva Italiana Gianfranco Coppola.

