Dejan Grech and Malta C were crowned European champions after winning their respective finals at the Dolmen Hotel in Buġibba.

Grech produced an eye-catching performance in Friday’s U-23 singles final when he saw off Morgan Thomas, of Ireland, 7-3.

His victory in the singles competition was the culmination of an impressive run in the competition which saw him beat Matt Barman, of Wales 5-0 in the Last 32, Thomas Louboutin, of France 42 in the Last 16 and Tyler O’Connor 5-4 in the last eight.

In the last four, Grech had the better of Cormac Kerr, of Ireland.

On the other hand, the Malta C, formed by Kevin Mercieca, Warren Falzon, Antoine Aquilina, Rudolph Gellel and Clayton Castaldi, had reached the final after defeating Ireland D 8-6 on Thursday night.

On Friday morning, the Maltese outfit finished off their campaign in style when they had the better of Belgium C 8-4.

Malta A, formed by Johan Attard, Clayton Attard, Lydan Debono, Christ Tabone and Anton Cuschieri, were the other home side to contest a final on Friday.

They had reached Friday’s showdown against England A after brushing aside Northern Ireland A 8-2.

But the Maltese team came up short when they were beaten by England A 8-3.