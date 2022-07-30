Dejan Grech maintained his fine form as he won the Malta Blackball Federation men’s final against Lydan Debono 10-6.

This success enabled Grech to bounce back from previous final defeats to Mevrick Zammit and Ryan Pisani.

Grech was always in control of the proceedings and despite Debono’s reaction, the final victory went on the former’s way.

This win also ensured Dejan Grech would represent Malta at the Blackball World Championships to be played in France this October.

In the Senior Category, Christopher Demicoli had to battle hard to see off Clevion Micallef 10-8 in a very balanced encounter. Even Demicoli will form part of the Maltese contingent in France.

