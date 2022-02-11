Argentine great Juan Martin del Potro has pulled out of the Rio Open, organizers said on Friday a decision that could signal the end of his career.

The 33-year-old, who has spoken openly of retiring, returned to tennis following a two-and-a-half-year injury absence for the Argentine Open but lost in the first round on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, Juan Martin del Potro will not play the Rio Open,” tournament organizers said on Twitter, a day before the opening match.

“It was always a dream to have him with us, and we nearly did. We wish him much success in the future. Please know that the tournament’s doors will always be open to you.”

