Q: Last November, I bought a robot vacuum cleaner from a local company. After eight months, the front small wheel got detached from the robot’s body. I took the product to the seller to have it checked and repaired. Unfortunately, to date, I am still waiting for the seller to inform me if the defect is covered by the product’s guarantee. Every time I call, they tell me that the product is still being examined by the company’s repair centre. I bought the robot to use it and this delay is causing me an inconvenience. What are my rights?

A: While the trader has the right to inspect the product and to assess the nature of the defect, this process cannot take an indefinite amount of time. Hence, you should write to the seller and set a time limit by when you need a reply.

Furthermore, since the purchase of the product is still covered by the two-year legal guarantee, you should remember that this guarantee also gives you the right to request a free remedy from the seller. Thus, even if the seller eventually tells you that the product’s commercial guarantee does not cover the product’s defect, you may still claim a free remedy under consumer law. This applies unless the product’s defect is the result of misuse or normal wear and tear.

If you are certain that the product’s damage has not been caused by misuse, you should write to the seller and request that the robot is either repaired by a reasonable specific date or replaced with a new one. If the seller does not reply or rejects your request, you may then lodge a formal complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.

Finally, you should also be aware that once you are provided with either free repair or replacement, the product’s guarantee must be extended by the period of time the seller had the robot cleaner in his possession.

Want to submit your own query? Write to the MCCAA.