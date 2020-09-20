Q: I was recently abroad and when I returned to Malta, my luggage was missing. It was eventually returned to me two days after my arrival. When I asked the airline for compensation for the delay, I was told that since the delivery of my luggage was delayed when I returned to my home country, I was not entitled to any compensation. Is the airline right? What are my legal rights in this situation?

A: When baggage is delayed, lost or damaged, the airline may be liable for damages under the Montreal Convention 1999. For delayed baggage, the airline may be held liable to cover essential, unavoidable expenditure resulting from the delay in delivering the baggage. This right also applies to air passengers whose luggage is delayed when they arrive in their home country.

So if you needed to repurchase certain essential items that you had in your luggage, you may claim a refund for these expenses from the airline. It is important that any claims are supported by relevant receipts. Should the airline reject your claim, you may then file an official complaint with the MCCAA.