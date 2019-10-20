Flights are delayed or cancelled for a number of reasons. When such incidents occur, air passengers are legally protected by EC Regulation 261/2004 that gives passengers the right to care and assistance and also to claim financial compensation for the inconvenience endured.

Whatever the reason causing the long delay or cancellation, the airline operating the flight is always obliged to take care and provide assistance to its passengers. Stranded passengers must be offered refreshments and the possibility to make two free telephone calls or send faxes or e-mails.

If the delay is extended to the following day, affected passengers must be provided with free accommodation, which should include transfers from the airport and hotel.

In case of cancellations and delays that exceed five hours, apart from being offered alternative travel arrangements, air passengers must also be offered the possibility to opt not to proceed with the journey and be refunded in full the money paid for the flight ticket. Where applicable, passengers who opt not to proceed with their journey and are in the middle of a connecting flight have the right to be flown back to where their journey started at no additional cost.

Air passengers are entitled to financial compensation when flights are cancelled or delayed for more than three hours. The monetary compensation ranges from €125 to €600, depending on the length of the flight and the delay passengers experience to arrive at their destination.

While care and assistance are mandatory on airlines whenever there is a long delay or cancellation, financial compensation does not apply when the cause of the delay or cancellation is deemed to be outside the airline’s control, in other words, an extraordinary circumstance.

To be considered extraordinary, the incident causing the delay or cancellation must meet three criteria which are: unpredictable, unavoidable and external.

Circumstances considered extraordinary include extreme weather conditions or natural disasters, disruption arising from war and political instability of any kind where travel is not recommended, bird strike, which occurs when there is a collision between the aircraft and a bird or other foreign object, an unruly or ill passenger, delays caused by airport staff such as long queues during security checks, security risks and terror threats, and also strikes and industrial action that are not within the airline’s control.

Technical or maintenance issues are usually not considered to be extraordinary circumstances, unless they arise from an exceptional event beyond the airline’s control. In case of a dispute, the burden of proof lies with the airline.

When an airline does not adhere to its legal obligations, air passengers may lodge a complaint with the airline. If this is not sufficient to obtain the entitled compensation, air passengers should then lodge a complaint with the national enforcement body in the country where the incident took place.

The role of these bodies is to assist air passengers when their legal rights are breached. When a flight is delayed or cancelled at Malta International Airport or from a country outside the EU, with Malta as its final destination, air passengers may seek the assistance of the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt