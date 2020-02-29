The delayed Planning Authority decision on the application for a ferry jetty in Balluta Bay has raised suspicion of shady dealings, St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg said on Saturday.

“It is quite obvious that the decision has been postponed by a month because the applicant is very powerful financially. He has contacts and is doing what he can behind the scenes to alter the decision to his favour,” Mr Buttiġieġ told a press conference with NGOs Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar and Moviment Graffitti.

Ferry operator Fortina Investments wants to set up a temporary floating jetty at the St Julian's waterpolo club and insists it will have no impact on the swimming zone.

RELATED STORIES War of words over Balluta ferry plans ahead of PA decision

Neighbouring residents and environmentalists fear that the jetty will ruin the popular swimming spot and turn it into “another Ferries” - a reference to the Sliema strand.

On February 3, the PA's Planning Commission said the plans breach local development and environment policies but postponed a final decision.

Mr Buttigieg said the council often had to bow its head to decisions the PA took because they are in accordance with policy, but this was different.

“This isn't acceptable. Everyone is obliged to abide by the law and since current policy does not permit a ferry pontoon in the site designated, it just shouldn’t happen,” he continued.

RELATED STORIES Balluta Bay should be open for all - Albert Buttigieg

He said the council had already received two applications for permits for ticket booths similar to ones at Sliema ferries, indicating that there was confidence among certain people that the application was going to be approved.

Residents protesting the application for a ferry pontoon in Balluta Bay

Andre Callus from Moviment Graffitti said this would be a private ferry service to attract tourists. It would not serve the residents as an alternative method of transport. What it would do was add to the congestion in the area.

Last Saturday, Moviment Graffiti filed an application with the Lands Authority to take over management of Balluta Bay.

The NGO is seeking to keep the spot accessible to the public and to use it for social, community and ecological activities.

"In a country where there is a problem with obesity, the area provides a safe place to do water activities, and for the elderly to swim," said Fliemkien ghal Ambjent Ahjar coordinator Astrid Vella .

"If this pontoon eventuates it will put in peril all the people who use this area because they can't swim safely with ferries coming and going."

Fears are unfounded - operators

But operators – as well as the St Julian’s waterpolo club – say fears are unfounded. They have likened the jetty to a bus stop at sea and said it will only be temporary, until the waterpolo club can operate the service from within its own premises.

They noted that many boats already anchor in the area and say that the proposed ferry service will run using eco-friendly vessels with reduced emissions.

Club president Peter Bonavia said the jetty would not be reserved for the exclusive use of ferry operators, that berthing would not be permitted and that it would be removed once the club had a re-designed pool area, as it would be able to run the ferry service from the club itself.

The project would inject some much-needed revenue into local waterpolo and help the club attract more children to the sport, he argued.