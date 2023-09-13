The possibility of recession in Europe has been a topic of conversation for some time now, and it may be starting to feel like old news. However, according to the International Monetary Fund, Europe’s economy is still in a difficult position and businesses are struggling. Companies are much better off if they are in good financial health and a business with a solid cash flow will always be in a better position when trouble strikes.

Late payments are a problem that often causes companies trouble securing cash. Research shows that late payments are becoming more of a problem year on year because of the economic situation in the EU. The worse the situation gets, the more businesses need to get payments in. However, this is also when customers find it hardest to pay. Late payments also increase costs associated with chasing overdue invoices and create administrative disruption and losses that are incurred from unpaid invoices. Cash flow disruption is another major problem, leaving businesses without the funds they need to grow, innovate and cover overheads such as staff salaries.

In May of this year, credit services management company Intrum released its latest European Payment Report, which examines European businesses that are affected by late payments. Over 10,000 European executives from 29 countries were surveyed for the report. One immediately interesting figure is that almost half (49 per cent) of executives surveyed said that cash and financial debt management has never been more of a priority for business leaders than it is now. It is also an expensive problem.

Businesses in Europe spend around €275bn every year chasing late payments, with the average business wasting 74 working days every year chasing invoices. Late payments are also rising in volume year on year - between 2021 and 2023, the number of survey respondents who had received a request to delay payment from a large company increased from 54 per cent to 66 per cent

These problems come at a time when businesses are being negatively affected by Europe’s financial situation. New demands, such as employee requests for pay rises because of inflation, are putting many companies under pressure. According to Eurostat, hourly wages and salaries in the EU increased by 5.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.

However, late payments aren’t necessarily an issue requiring a complete credit control system overhaul. It might be possible to introduce a simple solution that makes a major difference, such as including a payment link into invoices, therefore speeding up payments. The payment links are included in an email with a PDF invoice, directly in a PDF invoice itself or embedded into an SMS. Once they receive the email or SMS, customers click on the payment link and access their own account to initiate a payment. The amount owed is then transferred to the sender account immediately, safely and securely through an account-to-account (A2A) payment. This saves customers from having to remember to pay at a later date or going through steps like finding their credit card and entering their details. Trials of this implementation from online payment solution provider Zimpler show that adding a payment link option resulted in a 30 per cent increase in invoices being paid within the first week and a considerable reduction in administrative costs.