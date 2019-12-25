Cheques presented over the end of the year may experience a delay in being cleared due to Bank of Valletta’s planned two-day closure, the Malta Clearing House has warned the public.

For cheques deposited on Tuesday December 24, funds can be made available by the latest Thursday January 2, 2020

For cheques deposited on Friday December 27, Saturday December 2019 and Monday December 30, funds can be made available by the latest Friday January 3.

For cheques deposited on Tuesday December 31, funds can be made available by the latest January 6.

Clearing of cheques as from Thursday January 2 will adopt the normal three working day cycle.

Funds from cheques presented at the issuing bank will be made available to the beneficiary on the same day as per standard terms and conditions of the issuing bank. For more guidance the general public is advised to contact the customer information service of the respective bank.

Bank of Valletta is scheduled to close on December 30 and 31 to perform a comprehensive IT upgrade.