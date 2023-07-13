Dele Alli revealed on Thursday that he has recently come out of rehab for a sleeping pill addiction after struggling to deal with the trauma of suffering sexual abuse as a child.

The Everton midfielder, who was once one of English football’s brightest talents, told Gary Neville’s “The Overlap” podcast about how he was also dealing drugs by aged eight before his life was changed by being adopted by a new family as a 12-year-old.

Alli, 27, shot to fame under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham and was a key part of the England side that reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

His career on the field has been in decline in recent years as he fell out of favour at Spurs before struggling to make an impact at Everton or on loan at Besiktas last season.

